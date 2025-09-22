Reuniting with an old friend

Despite missing the gathering of world leaders in New York City, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos still had time to catch up with a part of her previous life in the Big Apple.

Last Thursday, Mrs. Marcos met with an old friend during her time in New York.

“Such a heartwarming throwback with my old friend, Peter Herman, from my New York days,” she wrote on social media. The First Lady practiced law in New York from 1986 to 1990.

It’s also where she met her future husband, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who became President of the Philippines.

“Who would’ve thought that after 38 years, our paths would cross again,” she said of Herman.

Mrs. Marcos also shared a fun fact that was recently revealed, further cementing their friendship that spanned more than three decades.

“Had no idea that his family was building a freeport in Clark these last 25 years!” she said.

“There’s something about friendships — you can pick up right where you left off, no matter how many years have passed. Grateful for this reunion,” she said.

The First Lady was supposed to join her husband and the Philippine delegation to the United States to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly this week, but the President decided not to proceed with the trip to focus on pressing issues at home.