Resurgent Blue Jays clinch playoff berth

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are headed back to the Major League Baseball playoffs, becoming the first American League (AL) team to punch their ticket with an 8-5 victory over Kansas City on Sunday.

Coming off a woeful 74-88 campaign in 2024, the Blue Jays currently own the best record in the American League at 90-66 and are two games ahead of the New York Yankees in the race for the AL East division title.

The Yankees kept pace on Sunday with a 7-1 victory at Baltimore.

In Kansas City, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Andres Gimenez drove in two runs each for the Blue Jays, who are back in the post-season for the first time since 2023.

"This is an unbelievable group, the definition of selfless," Toronto manager John Schneider said.

"We put so much into this. It's just the first step and I'm just thrilled for the players.”

"Looking back to last year, a tough year, we used it as an opportunity to adjust some things and change some things a little bit earlier than you usually do. So it's awesome — from top to bottom everyone has kind of bought in and everyone is just doing their part."

The Milwaukee Brewers, who were already the first team to secure a playoff berth, clinched the National League Central division title for the third straight season on Sunday.

Despite a 5-1 loss to the Cardinals the Brewers secured the division title when the Chicago Cubs were beaten 1-0 by the Cincinnati Reds.

Gavin Lux drove in the only run for the Reds with a double in the bottom of the third inning.

The Reds completed a four-game sweep of the Cubs and are in position to claim an NL wild card spot — getting a boost when the New York Mets fell to the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Sunday.

With one week remaining in the regular season the Reds and Mets are tied for the final wild card berth but with Cincinnati holding the tiebreaker.

It has been a long fall for the Mets, who had the best record in baseball through 12 June.

Sunday's defeat was their 11th in 15 games.

"It comes down to winning," Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said.

"We've put ourselves in this position, so we've got to find a way to get out of it. We've got to win ballgames."