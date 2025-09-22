Rain washes out NW Arkansas

Heavy rain leaving the course unplayable has wiped out the final two rounds of the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship, making it an unofficial event, the tour announced on Sunday.

Only scores from Friday's opening round of the 54-hole event will be counted and no season points will be awarded from the tournament at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.

Japan's Minami Katsu and American Sarah Schmelzel shared the 18-hole lead on eight-under par 63 with South Korean Lee So-mi, Ireland's Leona Maguire, Americans Alison Lee and Lilia Vu and Japan's Nasa Hataoka sharing third on 64.

The LPGA said in a statement 3.25 inches of rain fell overnight from Saturday to Sunday after stormy conditions allowed only 45 minutes of play on Saturday.

The course was declared unplayable after consultations with the tour meteorologist and course superintendent and weather forecasts through Tuesday left little hope that even 36 holes could be completed in that span to make it an official event.

"As a result, the decision has been made to cancel the remainder of the tournament," the LPGA said.

Tournament sponsors have agreed to pay more than required to players in a cancel situation and ensured every played "receives compensation regardless of where they stand on the leaderboard after 18 holes," the LPGA said.

The LPGA next tees off in Hawaii in two weeks before an Asia swing with events in Shanghai, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan.