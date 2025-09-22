QC monitors Nando

(September 22 2025) Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council personnel monitor the movement of super typhoon “Nando” at the QC Operations Center on Monday, September 22, 2025. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warns the public for possible floods, landslides, and storm surges as super typhoon Nando brings moderate to torrential rains while enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat. Photo/Analy Labor Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE











