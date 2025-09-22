Proactive gov’t engagement sought after successful Trillion Peso March

Various business and civic organizations in the country lauded the successful staging of the Trillion Peso March on Sunday, stating that the government should now do its part in responding to the calls of protesters to end the corruption that had eroded Filipinos’ dignity, rights, and the youth’s future in particular.

“The protest action underscores the public’s call for stronger accountability and transparency, values that can ultimately reinforce the country’s business and investment climate,” said Enunina Mangio, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a Viber interview on Monday.

“If met with constructive reforms and consistent policy direction, these developments could pave the way for a more stable, predictable, and attractive environment for investors,” she added.

At least 62,000 protesters from all walks of life joined in the Trillion Peso March, with rallyists who attended the likewise anti-corruption demonstration action, “Baha sa Luneta” at Luneta Park joining the throng at the Edsa People Power Monument on Sunday.

The protesters were united in one call, airing anger and outrage at the rampant corruption crippling the country’s economy and robbing government coffers at the expense of Filipinos paying taxes religiously.

“Moving forward, proactive government engagement, clearer communication, and a commitment to good governance will be key to turning this moment into an opportunity for long-term confidence and growth,” Mangio added.

Expression of strong sentiments

Meanwhile, the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) acknowledged the widespread protests and the strong sentiments expressed by citizens, underscoring the deep public demand for transparency, accountability, and good governance in the management of public funds.

The FPI stated that the protest actions hold significant implications for the business and investment community, stating that in the short term, recent political developments may prompt greater caution among some investors.

However, the developments also present an opportunity for the Philippines to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and reform, which can strengthen long-term investor confidence.

Turning point

“We believe that if addressed decisively, this moment can become a turning point that reinforces the foundations of our economy,” says Elizabeth Lee, FPI chairman.