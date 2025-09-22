Proactive gov’t approach sought after ‘victorious’ Trillion Peso March

Various business and civic organizations lauded the successful staging of the Trillion Peso March on Sunday, saying the government should now do its part in realizing protesters’ calls to end corruption that has trampled people’s dignity, rights, and the future of young Filipinos.

“The protest underscores the public’s call for stronger accountability and transparency — values that can ultimately reinforce the country’s business and investment climate. If met with constructive reforms and consistent policy direction, these developments could pave the way for a more stable, predictable, and attractive environment for investors,” said Enunina Mangio, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a Viber interview on Monday.

The Trillion Peso March converged roughly 62,000 protesters from all walks of life throughout the country on Sunday, united in one call — to air their anger and dismay at the corruption crisis crippling the economy and robbing government coffers at the expense of Filipinos who religiously pay their taxes.

“Moving forward, proactive government engagement, clearer communication, and a commitment to good governance will be key to turning this moment into an opportunity for long-term confidence and growth,” Mangio added.

People awakened, need reforms

Meanwhile, the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) acknowledged the widespread protests and the strong sentiments expressed by citizens, underscoring the deep public demand for transparency, accountability, and good governance in the management of public funds.

The FPI said these developments hold significant implications for the business and investment community. In the short term, recent political developments may prompt greater caution among some investors; however, they also present an opportunity for the Philippines to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and reform, which can strengthen long-term investor confidence.

“We believe that if addressed decisively, this moment can become a turning point that reinforces the foundations of our economy,” said Elizabeth H. Lee, FPI chairman.

The FPI said restoring and sustaining investor confidence requires urgent and concrete steps, namely: transparent investigations — swift and credible inquiries into the corruption allegations, with findings made public and accountable actions taken; institutional reforms — strengthened procurement, auditing, and oversight mechanisms to prevent the recurrence of “ghost projects” and misuse of public funds; clear policy direction — consistent communication from economic managers to reassure both domestic and international investors that the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain sound; and constructive engagement — government, industry, and civil society working together to ensure that public concerns are addressed through reforms to deter unrest.

“We believe that by confronting these challenges with transparency and resolve, the Philippines can emerge stronger, more competitive, and more attractive to long-term investment, while at the same time safeguarding the stability that local businesses, manufacturers, and producers depend on to grow and thrive,” Lee said.

'Paid anarchists'

Meanwhile, People’s Alliance for Democracy and Reforms chairman emeritus Jose Antonio Goitia called the chaos that erupted in Mendiola on Sunday “a twisted agenda of paid anarchists, not the voice of the people.”

What was meant to be a peaceful rally was hijacked by masked agitators who threw rocks, bottles, and even incendiary devices at police, injuring dozens of officers and damaging property.

For Goitia, these weren’t acts of protest but deliberate crimes. “These are not reformers but hired agitators,” he said. “Their real purpose is not justice, but to bring down a sitting President. And yesterday, their plans went up in smoke.”

Goitia strongly condemned the attacks, stressing that such violent acts are no longer protected expressions of dissent but outright violations of the law.

Under the Revised Penal Code, the acts of rioters — not rallyists — already fall under sedition, a crime against public order and the Republic itself.

Those responsible, he said, must be held criminally liable, while he praised the Philippine National Police and intelligence units for stopping what he described as an attempted revolt before it could spiral into something far worse.

“The law enforcers stood firm for democracy, while these anarchists only revealed their true colors — hatred and chaos,” he stressed.

In the end, Goitia reminded the public that the fight against corruption continues, but it must always be through lawful and democratic means. He also issued a firm declaration of support for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and the administration’s campaign against corruption.

“We stand solidly behind President Marcos in his crusade for good governance,” Goitia said.