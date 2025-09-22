PNP seeks legal remedies amid ‘planting’ cops’ case

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Monday it is working with government prosecutors to appeal the dismissal of a criminal case against 22 police officers accused of planting evidence in a major drug bust.

The case, which involved a P6.7-billion drug haul in 2022, was dismissed on a technicality rather than on merit, according to Police Col. Jonnel Aurelio, chief of staff for the PNP Legal Service.

Aurelio said the court’s decision was based on the prosecution’s failure to properly amend the case information. The original document was deemed “defective” because it did not identify an “innocent person” who was allegedly involved in the planting of evidence or clarify the motive for the act.

The court rejected a later amended filing, saying it still did not meet the legal requirements.

“We are closely coordinating with the prosecution handling this case on what appeals we can make,” Aurelio said. “There are still legal remedies for the steps we will take, on how we can continue or consider the court’s decision.”

Following the court’s decision, the 22 officers who had been held at the PNP Custodial Center were released on 17 and 18 September. Seven other PNP personnel who were wanted in connection with the case are no longer subject to arrest, as the court has recalled their arrest warrants.

Police Master Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo, another accused officer, remains in custody at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig due to other pending criminal charges.

Aurelio cited that the dismissal of the criminal case does not affect the administrative cases filed against the officers by the Internal Affairs Service.

“The quantum of evidence for a criminal case is different from that of an administrative case,” he explained, noting that a criminal conviction requires proof “beyond a reasonable doubt,” while an administrative case only requires “substantial evidence.”

“They can proceed independently,” he added. “They can be dismissed in the criminal case, but they can still be found guilty in the administrative case.”

The final outcome of the administrative proceedings will determine whether the officers can return to duty.