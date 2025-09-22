PNP: Rapper-linked masked ‘hip-hop gangsters’ may have incited Mendiola riot

A group of masked individuals allegedly linked to a local hip-hop gang and influenced by a prominent rapper may have instigated the violent clashes that erupted during Sunday’s anti-corruption rallies, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

Authorities reported that tensions escalated at the Ayala Bridge near Malacañang Palace when members of the group, dressed in black and wearing face coverings, threw stones, paint, and Molotov cocktails at police officers.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Manila Police District Public Information Office chief and spokesperson Major Philip Ines said the rioters also set fire to a container van, destroyed traffic infrastructure, and vandalized private property.

Ines said they are still verifying the alleged ransacking of the motel along Recto Avenue by the rioters.

PNP officials stated that 113 individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, including 48 minors. At least 131 police officers were injured, with several still confined to the hospital due to serious injuries like fractures and head trauma.

“Initial reports suggest the group is part of a ‘hip-hop gangster’ set influenced by a rapper,” Ines told reporters in Filipino

He, however, clarified that this is based on preliminary accounts from “individuals now in custody and has not yet been verified.”

Ines said adult rioters may face criminal charges for illegal assembly, resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, direct assault, malicious mischief, serious physical injuries, and arson.

Those arrested minors will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson P/BGen. Radulf Tuaño noted that the rest of Sunday’s rallies, including those held at Luneta and the People Power Monument, remained peaceful.

“Our personnel faced challenging situations, yet their calm and measured response during tense moments reflects the true spirit of the PNP,” he said.

“The public can be assured that our officers acted with courage, discipline, and integrity at all times,” he added.

Protesters reportedly attempted to breach police barricades, prompting officers to implement crowd control measures while still observing maximum tolerance, according to Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

“Despite attacks and provocations, our officers acted with restraint and professionalism,” Nartatez said, vowing a full investigation into the identities and motives of those arrested.

The unrest took place against the backdrop of growing public outcry over alleged corruption in government infrastructure projects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier ordered a probe and formed the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to investigate allegations of substandard materials used in flood control projects, following his visit to Calumpit, Bulacan.

Further, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed that while the majority of demonstrators acted peacefully, a small group, whom he described as “anarchists,” appeared to have deliberately incited violence.

Remulla touted the maximum tolerance being exhibited by the police force.

“The purpose of having no firearms is because when you engage a crowd, the chances of your firearm being pulled from you and being used against you is very high. I repeat, there was no discharge of weapons,” he said.