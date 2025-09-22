Player exodus won’t hurt PBA

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has nothing to worry about despite the exodus of the country’s best players to various leagues abroad.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Erika Dy said the league’s 50-year history is already a testament to its stability and dependability to withstand various challenges, including player migration.

During the PBA Annual Rookie Draft two weeks ago, some of the biggest names in college basketball were noticeably absent.

Kevin Quiambao, arguably the best player in college, was not around as he had already joined the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) shortly after wrapping up his stint with De La Salle University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

His UAAP finals rival, JD Cagulangan of University of the Philippines, didn’t join the draft as well as he already signed a contract with the Suwon KT Sonicboom also in the KBL.

Of course, another UP standout in Quentin Millora-Brown, who had already proven that he is a pure Filipino, also skipped the draft to join the Macau Black Bears in The Asian Tournament and East Asia Super League.

Prior to them, the PBA lost a lot of solid collegiate players to foreign leagues like Kai Sotto, AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena and Carl Tamayo.

With that, the PBA reached out to the UAAP to allow its players to get drafted despite not yet completing their final playing year in college. The UAAP, however, will still study the proposal.

But Dy stressed that there’s no need for the league to push the panic button.

“The PBA won't die. Believe me, the heart of Filipinos is still there for the PBA. I believe in that,” said Dy, who knows basketball like the back of her hand after playing for Ateneo de Manila University before becoming its head coach and assistant athletic director. Her biggest break came when the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas tapped her as one of the chief implementers of the country’s hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023.

“The PBA has been there for 50 years. They're celebrating their 50th anniversary now. I don't think it will hurt them that the players are leaving.”

Dy said the fact that players like Juan Gomez de Liaño and Dalph Panopio are making a return is a testament that the PBA remains as one of the options for these young stars.

After playing for UP, Gomez de Liaño tried his luck in Japan and Lithuania before deciding to settle in the country, where he emerged as the second overall pick of Converge in the recent draft.

The same goes for the Filipino-Italian Panopio, who played for Gilas Pilipinas Youth before plying his trade in India. Now, he will see action in the PBA after being drafted by Blackwater with the third overall selection.

“In fact, there are others who are returning to them. It's just a matter of accepting that the world is almost borderless right now. It's easier to cross borders” Dy said.

Still, the SBP executive added that having more players being recruited to leagues like the Japan B.League and the Korean Basketball League is a strong indication that the Filipinos are now being recognized as among the best players in Asia.

“Personally, I think it's good for us because it's part of the key performance indicator of a federation. If your industry is good here, you can export players to other countries,” Dy said. IVAN SUING

“They won't take them from us if they're not good. So it's a sign that Philippine basketball is up there with the world.”