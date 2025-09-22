People power against a trillion

Thousands of Filipinos gathered at the EDSA Memorial for the Trillion Peso Rally, a major demonstration against government corruption and the controversial flood control project that has sparked public debate.

It was a striking display of unity, with individuals from all walks of life coming together to demand action and accountability. From students and activists to priests, nuns, celebrities, and ordinary citizens, the crowd reflected widespread discontent over the mismanagement of public funds.

At the heart of the protest was the cry against the flood control project, which many attendees viewed as emblematic of a larger issue: the government’s failure to prioritize the needs of the people while enriching itself. The rally highlighted not just the specifics of the project but also the broader concern of corruption, calling for resources to be redirected to communities, education, healthcare, and infrastructure that genuinely serves the public.

The atmosphere at EDSA was one of determination, with people of all ages and backgrounds united by a singular purpose: to demand a government that acts in the best interest of the people. Despite the weather, the energy was palpable as chants of unity echoed through the streets. The rally’s diversity, both in participants and purpose, underscored the deep frustration boiling across the country.

As the protests continued, it became clear that this was more than a reaction to a single project or scandal. It was a collective demand for accountability, transparency, and a commitment to fighting corruption at all levels of government. Participants left with a renewed sense of hope, knowing the struggle for a better, more just Philippines has only just begun.