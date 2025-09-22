Ombudsman under fire for alleged favoritism amid pending high-profile cases

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to appoint a new Ombudsman since Samuel Martires’ term ended in July this year. The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) is expected to post the shortlist of nominees within the next few weeks, as the vacancy in the Office of the Ombudsman must be filled by no later than 27 October.

Among the candidates is Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, who has faced complaints but managed to fend off some allegations. However, questions remain over the handling of a case against Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairman Felix Reyes, which the Office of the Ombudsman, under officer-in-charge Dante Vargas, has allegedly yet to act upon.

A source close to Reyes said the retired Marikina Regional Trial Court judge is contesting allegations that a small-time lottery operator in Camarines Sur failed to remit revenue shares to the local government. Reyes, along with PCSO general manager Mel Robles and the rest of the board, was cited in an administrative complaint filed on 25 February. He filed an ex-parte motion to drop him from the case on 4 August under then-acting Ombudsman Mariflor Punzalan-Castillo, followed by another motion on 8 September. Punzalan-Castillo was replaced by Vargas on 27 August — a move the source suggested was not coincidental.

The source claimed Reyes’ case was “moved to the back burner” amid Remulla’s own legal battles and other high-profile resolutions. One cited example was the case of GSIS Chairman and general manager Jose “Wick” Veloso, whose suspension was lifted on 19 September, two months after being accused of misappropriating funds through questionable investments. Veloso and several GSIS executives had been suspended on 11 July, but the Ombudsman ruled that they no longer posed a risk of tampering with the probe.

The Ombudsman typically takes at least six to twelve months to conclude investigations, with extensions allowed depending on the case.

The source also alleged that an anonymous memorandum, reportedly from the Ombudsman Employees Association, is circulating within government offices accusing the agency of favoritism in prioritizing cases. The memo reportedly underscored that “justice delayed is justice denied,” reiterating Reyes’ claim of innocence.

As of press time, the Ombudsman has yet to respond to Reyes’ motions. The deadline for his clearance is set for 6 October.