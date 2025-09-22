NBI arrests most wanted man in GenSan for alleged rape of minor

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a most wanted individual in General Santos City on 12 September 2025, for the alleged qualified rape of a minor.

The operation was carried out by the NBI-Sarangani District Office (NBI-SARDO) at the suspect's workplace based on warrants issued by Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 11 of General Santos City.

The suspect faces charges for qualified rape under Article 266-A, paragraph 1(D), in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Acts 8353 and 11648, as well as sexual assault under Article 266-A of the RPC in relation to Section 5(B) of R.A. 7610.

According to the NBI, the case stemmed from a complaint filed by a female minor who was accompanied by her aunt and an officer from the City Social Welfare Development Office. The complaint alleged that the victim was raped by her stepfather on two consecutive days: January 10, 2025, inside their residence, and 11 January 2025, inside a parked tricycle.

Following the investigation, the Prosecutor's Office of General Santos City endorsed the NBI's recommendation, which led to the issuance of the arrest warrants.

The suspect is currently detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in General Santos City.