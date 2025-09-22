Napolcom lauds police bravery, tolerance

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) praised the Philippine National Police (PNP) for its handling of Sunday’s anti-corruption protests, saying officers demonstrated “maximum tolerance” despite “extreme provocation.”

In a statement Monday, Napolcom chief Rafael Vicente Calinisan called the PNP the “protectors of the people,” and thanked the officers for their service.

The commission said that while the rallies were largely peaceful, they were disrupted by isolated violent incidents. Calinisan said masked agitators threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at police officers in Mendiola, while another group set a truck on fire near Ayala Bridge.

Calinisan shared a direct message he received from an officer on the ground, who said: “A lot of things have been burned, Sir — even Sogo Hotel was looted and completely wrecked. Many troops are injured, Sir, but we are still maintaining maximum tolerance. Our mobile unit is wrecked, they burned the police motorcycles and stole the guns.”

The commissioner commended the police for their “courage, professionalism, and resilience” in the face of chaos.

“Let us give tribute to the men and women in uniform who, despite danger and injury, fulfilled their sworn duty to safeguard lives and maintain order,” Calinisan said. “Their sacrifice reflects the PNP’s unwavering commitment to peace, discipline, and service to the community.”

Calinisan added that being a police officer is a “thankless job” and that their efforts often go unnoticed.

“But with what happened with the rallies, their sacrifices are brought to the people’s attention,” he said. “And the people are appreciative of their selfless service.”

Napolcom assured the public that law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant and will “never allow any attempts to disrupt peace and security.”