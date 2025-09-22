‘Nando’ slamsLuzon amid winds, rain

Super typhoon “Nando” (international name “Ragasa”), the strongest storm of 2025, tore through northern Philippines on Monday, leaving a trail of floods, landslides, and widespread evacuations.

At around 3 p.m., “Nando” made landfall on Panuitan Island in Cagayan’s Babuyan Islands, packing sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 295 kph. Its eye crossed Calayan Island before moving away from the northern islands in the evening.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Nando will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning, heading near Taiwan, but its trailing southwest monsoon will continue to bring heavy rains even to Metro Manila.

Northern Luzon felt the full force of the typhoon, with Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Pangasinan and Zambales experiencing torrential rain and flash floods. Rivers like the Chico in Mountain Province reached yellow-alert levels as local officials warned communities near waterways to stay vigilant.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reported that 3,284 families — or over 10,000 people — had been preemptively evacuated across Northern and Central Luzon.

Region II had the largest number, mostly from Cagayan with 2,457 families, followed by Isabela, Batanes and Nueva Vizcaya. Hundreds more sought refuge in schools and evacuation centers.

“We are now experiencing strong winds here in northern Cagayan,” said provincial disaster chief Rueli Rapsing. “Since the super typhoon will traverse Calayan, we are very focused on that area.” Local authorities in Ilocos and Benguet worked round-the-clock to clear fallen trees and landslide debris blocking key access roads.

In Taiwan, small-scale evacuations took place in mountainous areas near Pingtung. “We worry the damage could be similar to typhoon ‘Koinu’ two years ago, when utility poles collapsed and sheet metal roofs flew into the air,” said local fire officer James Wu.

The storm prompted school and government office closures across Metro Manila and 29 provinces. Government weather specialist John Grender Almario warned of “severe flooding and landslides” in northern Luzon.

“Nando” struck just a day after protests over alleged flood control project anomalies turned violent, highlighting the Philippines’ vulnerability as the first major landmass facing the Pacific cyclone belt. The archipelago averages 20 storms a year, and climate scientists warn storms are becoming more intense due to human-driven climate change.

Utilities are on high alert. Meralco confirmed crews were ready 24/7 for power disruptions.

“We urge everyone to prioritize safety, especially in flood-prone areas,” said Meralco VP Joe R. Zaldarriaga. The company advised residents to turn off main power switches, unplug appliances, and have flood-damaged electrical equipment inspected by a licensed electrician before use.

Local roads from Ilocos to Baguio were closed due to fallen trees and eroded soil, while river swells threatened low-lying communities. In Tuba, Benguet, barangay and police teams worked tirelessly to clear debris on the Asin-Nangalisan–San Pascual road, ensuring emergency vehicles could pass.

As Nando’s eye barreled across the northern islands, residents braced for the lingering impacts of wind, rain, and swollen rivers — reminding the nation once more of its vulnerability to the Pacific’s fiercest storms.