‘Nando’ onslaught suspends Benguet mining

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Authorities in Benguet province have temporarily suspended small-scale mining and quarrying, along with tourism, as super typhoon “Nando” brings heavy rains and strong winds to the northern Philippines.

Benguet Gov. Melchor Diclas issued an executive order Monday, halting the activities to ensure public safety. The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until weather conditions improve.

Diclas cited that the combined effects of the typhoon and the southwest monsoon could increase the risk of landslides and river swelling, which could endanger lives and property.

To recall, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) placed Benguet province under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

In a separate development, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) activated its disaster response protocols nationwide in anticipation of the typhoon’s impact.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said the move was in response to PAGASA’s forecast that the storm could reach Signal No. 5.

“This is to ensure that food and non-food items are ready,” Dumlao said. “We are also preparing the evacuation centers for those who may be displaced by the storm.”

The DSWD, which leads national clusters for food, camp coordination and protection of internally displaced persons, has advised its Quick Response Teams to be on standby.

They are coordinating with local government units and disaster councils to facilitate preemptive evacuations.

The Office of the Civil Defense, or OCD, reported that 211 families, or 668 people, in the Ilocos Region have already been preemptively evacuated as of Monday morning. These evacuations included residents from La Union, Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan.

OCD regional director Laurence Mina said the Ilocos Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council initiated the evacuations. Evacuation centers have been equipped with hygiene kits and medical supplies.

Mina urged local government units to implement forced evacuations if needed, particularly as the super typhoon nears.