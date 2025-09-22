MGen sets 2028 finish for Toledo coal

Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), the power generation arm of the Manila Electric Co., through MGEN Thermal, is targeting the completion of its 73-megawatt (MW) net Toledo coal project by October 2028, following the go-signal for the facility and the selection of its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.

“We have identified the EPC, of course, Chinese, because of the size, it is 73 MW net. So it will be bought by MGEN RES. It will be for the retail market,” MGen President and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio said at a recent media interview. However, he noted that project costs per MW have yet to be finalized.

According to Rubio, the output of the Toledo plant will be supplied to the company’s retail electricity arm.

The company is also moving forward with its Atimonan coal project after closing the EPC bidding process last week. Rubio said three offers have been received and discussions are underway.

“We’re now discussing details of the offers from the three bidders,” he noted, pointing out that Chinese firms remain the dominant players.

Rubio further explained that both projects will be designed with future fuel flexibility. “The condition is that by 2050, the plant should be able to fire an alternative fuel. We accepted that. Whether we shut down or consider a new fuel is something that we have already considered in our investment,” he said.

He added, however, that the use of ammonia as a viable alternative by then remains uncertain. “Whether ammonia can be viable by then is another question,” Rubio said.

To further support its thermal unit, MGen has appointed Felino “Lino” Bernardo as President and CEO of MGen Thermal, effective October, succeeding Jaime “Jimmy” Azurin of Global Business Power Corp., who will retire on 30 September after more than two decades of service. Azurin will remain as adviser until 31 December.

MGen also appointed Arnel Santos as senior vice president and chief operations officer of MGen Thermal, reporting directly to Bernardo. Santos, a global executive with over 30 years of experience in the oil, chemicals, and energy sectors, is expected to strengthen the company’s operational transformation and sustainability goals.

“This leadership transition marks an important milestone for MGEN’s thermal business as we strengthen our role in providing reliable energy today, while building the foundation for a sustainable future,” Rubio said.