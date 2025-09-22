Meralco preps crews amid Typhoon Nando rains

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) assured customers that its teams are ready to respond to electricity service issues that may arise from the rains brought by Super Typhoon Nando.

With tropical cyclone warning signals raised in parts of its franchise area and the anticipated impact of intensified southwest monsoon rains, the distribution utility said it is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure timely action.

“Our crews and personnel are strategically deployed and on standby 24/7. We urge everyone to prioritize safety and remain vigilant, especially in flood-prone areas,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said on Monday.

Meralco reminded customers to turn off the main power switch or circuit breaker and ensure hands and feet are dry before touching any electrical equipment.

It advised unplugging all appliances and permanently connected devices, and removing light bulbs if possible.

Mud and debris should be cleaned from electrical equipment using rubber gloves and rubber-soled shoes, and all wires, outlets, and devices must be completely dry before use.

The company also urged having a licensed electrician inspect appliances and wiring before restoring power and warned against using flood-damaged equipment.