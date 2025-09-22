Mendiola protest in photos

IN PHOTOS: Various progressive groups from different sectors marched down from the pilot rally area in Luneta to Mendiola Peace Arch to protest the irregularities and anomalies in governance on Sunday, 21 September, 2025. Tensions that turned into a violent dispersal follows as a truck container and police barricade restricted protesters from crossing Ayala Bridge that caused the truck and a motorcycle to be set on fire. In Mendiola, a series of stampedes, tear gas explosions, and riot with the police were also seen till night as protesters threw solid objects to resist with the police barricade. Disrupting sounds were also heard playing through the city's speakers. Some attendees involved in the protest were arrested by authorities.|Aram Lascano Aram Lascano











Copied