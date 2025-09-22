Marcos warns violent protesters

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. warned that those behind the violent incidents during the 21 September protest rallies in Manila will face justice.

Speaking in Malacañang a day after the chaos, Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President was deeply concerned that what began as peaceful rallies against corruption were marred by destructive acts.

“President Marcos has always respected the people’s right to protest. He did not stop anyone from expressing their anger at corruption. But this administration condemns the use of young people as pawns by groups who hide behind black masks,” Castro said.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), 216 persons were arrested, including 89 minors. Police linked them to the burning of vehicles near Ayala Bridge and the throwing of rocks and Molotov cocktails at officers on Mendiola.

Malacañang identified the group as “Team Black” or the “Black Mask March,” describing them as agitators, not legitimate protesters, who only wanted to provoke violence.

“You cannot escape the hand of the law,” Castro said, addressing those responsible. “And those who used you for their own agenda —power-hungry people — will not be spared either. Justice will catch up with them.”

Oplan Cyberdome launched

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has stepped in following the unrest, unveiling “Oplan Cyberdome,” a new initiative meant to counter online threats that spill into real-world violence.

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda described it as a “whole-of-country” approach that links law enforcement and digital monitoring.

He said investigators have traced the violent calls to action to online groups, particularly “Anonymous PH,” which has been promoting the use of black masks. While the group has yet to take responsibility, Aguda confirmed that several persons of interest are being watched.

“They are the ones who started the call to wear black masks. Many personalities and groups on social media joined in,” Aguda said. “We are also coordinating with social media platforms to track them.”