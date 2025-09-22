Japanese envoy attends GRIPS alumni reunion in Makati

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya and Madame Endo Akiko on Saturday joined Filipino alumni of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) during a reunion hosted by the GRIPS Philippine Alumni Chapter.

Held in Makati City, the event gathered former scholars who pursued advanced studies in public policy and governance through programs offered by GRIPS, under scholarships funded by MEXT, ADB, JICA, JISPA, and the World Bank, among others.

Professor Iwama Yoko, a faculty member of international relations at GRIPS, also attended the gathering.

In his remarks, Endo praised the alumni for their “remarkable dedication and expertise,” describing them as key contributors to the strengthened cultural, intellectual, and people-to-people ties between Japan and the Philippines.

The reunion celebrated the continued achievements of GRIPS graduates, who have gone on to serve in various sectors of Philippine society.