Hosting global sports events to boost local tourism sector

The growing interest in sports apart from basketball, such as volleyball and futsal, has inspired key sports organizations to pursue opportunities to host prestigious international tournaments in the Philippines.

This interest demonstrates the country’s dedication and vision to becoming a dynamic hub for global sporting events. This commitment will not only enhance tourism revenues but also provide visitors, players, and their families, team staff, and fans with a wealth of cultural and culinary experiences.

As of this writing, the Philippines is hosting the 2025 Men’s Volleyball World Championships, welcoming 31 foreign teams along with their families, friends, and fans.

The World Championships, organized in partnership with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation and the Federation Internationale de Volleyball, run from 12 to 28 September with matches held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and SM Mall of Asia Arena.

From 21 November to 7 December this year, the Philippines will welcome 15 foreign teams to the inaugural 2025 Futsal Women’s World Cup organized by the Federation Internationale de Football Association together with the Philippine Football Federation. The Philippines outbid Brazil, Italy, and Spain for the hosting rights, citing the availability of several indoor arenas and its successful holding of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

At the recent House Committee on Appropriations hearing on the budget of the Department of Tourism (DoT) for 2026, Secretary Christina G. Frasco noted that the Philippines was steadily carving its niche in the global map of sports events, golf tourism and scuba diving. She pointed out that the DoT has supported various other initiatives for sports tourism, such as surfing, basketball, and volleyball, among others, noting that sports create and ensure legacies of inspiration, wellness, and community pride.

In late August, the DoT launched the Philippine Golf Experience (GolfEx) at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark, Pampanga.

Frasco said this event gathered foreign and local golfers to showcase the Philippines’ more than 100 world-class and competitive courses, and treat foreign golfers to the Filipinos’ unique hospitality, while enjoying a breadth of cultural and gastronomic offerings.

Dive sites, she said, continue to be one of the country’s strongest tourism products. The Philippines has maintained its ranking as the world’s best dive destination for the sixth year.

Hence, the DoT launched the Philippine Dive Experience last year and invested in hyperbaric chambers at various dive sites to address diver safety. The department is also working closely with the private sector to ensure the sustainability of the dive sites and continues to participate in various dive expos around the globe actively.

In support of its vision to transform the Philippines into a tourism powerhouse in Asia and expand its portfolio to include sports tourism, the DoT has requested a P3.718-billion budget for next year.

As a Poll Starter, sports tourism presents significant economic opportunities by positioning the Philippines as a premier destination for major sports events.

Sports tourism transcends its economic benefits — it promotes greater awareness and participation in various sports, encourages healthier lifestyles and harnesses and nurtures local athletic talent.