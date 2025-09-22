Hong Kong airline axes over 500 flights as typhoon nears

HONG KONG, China (AFP) — Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific said on Monday it expected to cancel more than 500 flights as “Super Typhoon Ragasa” was forecast to hit the Chinese financial hub.

“Starting at 6 p.m. tomorrow, 23 September, Cathay Pacific’s passenger flights arriving at and departing from Hong Kong International Airport will cease operations until resuming during daytime hours on Thursday,” a spokesperson for the airline said at a Monday press conference.

“More than 500 flights are currently expected to be canceled.”

Ragasa is crossing the Luzon Strait between southern Taiwan and northern Philippines, and is expected to hit Hong Kong and southern China on Tuesday.

As of 11 a.m., maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour were reported at the storm’s center, with gusts reaching up to 265 kph as it moved westward towards the Babuyans, the Philippines’ national weather service said.

The Hong Kong Observatory forecasting the city will see “gale to storm force winds” on Wednesday.

“The weather will be adverse with frequent heavy squally showers and significant storm surge,” the weather bureau added.

Officials said they planned to stack sandbags and install flood barriers for some coastal villages in the city.

The Education Bureau announced Monday that all schools will be suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The city’s hospital authority said public hospitals have implemented special measures to ensure emergency services are not affected during the storm.