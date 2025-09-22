Go welcomes excess funds’ PhilHealth transfer

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said he “acknowledged the decision of the Executive” to restore P60 billion in “excess funds” to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, or PhilHealth.

Go, who serves as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, said the transfer of the funds from the National Treasury to the state health insurer was “long overdue.”

“That money, by law and by principle, rightfully belongs to PhilHealth,” Go said. “It should have not been taken from PhilHealth to begin with.”

The senator said he raised concerns about the transfer as early as July 2024. His comments came before the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order against the transfer of the funds. Go said he wants to see the money used to fully implement the Universal Health Care law.

“Why does PhilHealth have ‘excess funds’ while many patients are dying and cannot afford to pay for their hospitalization or medical treatment?” Go asked.

He also urged PhilHealth to use the funds to expand its coverage. He reminded the agency to ensure “zero balance billing” in public hospitals.

During 14 previous Senate hearings, Go helped push for reforms and enhancements to PhilHealth’s benefit packages, including increased support for kidney-related illnesses and comprehensive packages for ischemic heart disease.

Under Go’s prodding, PhilHealth has also pledged to expand its offerings to include dental and mental health services, outpatient drug coverage, diagnostic tests, medical transportation services, and assistive devices like wheelchairs and crutches.

Go said he plans to continue his oversight of PhilHealth to ensure the Universal Health Care law is fully implemented.

“I will focus on PhilHealth for the Filipinos,” he said. “PhilHealth is for health. It is not a business; its funds should not be hoarded; they should be used for the people. Give it back because that is our money.”