Flood probe evidence tampered with — ICI

Amid the ongoing probe into questionable flood control projects — some substandard, others alleged ghost projects — the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) confirmed that some of the evidence for their investigation had been tampered with or destroyed.

“The ICI strongly condemns the reports of widespread destruction and tampering of official documents by personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in connection with anomalous flood control projects,” said retired Justice Andres Reyes, chairperson of the ICI, in a press statement on Monday.

The authenticity of the statement was confirmed by Presidential Communications Secretary Dave Gomez.

Reyes said such acts constituted not only a blatant obstruction of an ongoing investigation but a direct assault on transparency and accountability.

He stressed that deliberately hiding or tampering with records strikes at the very core of the rule of law and seriously erodes public trust in the government agencies entrusted with protecting public resources.

“The ICI reiterates that all records relating to public works are public property. Any attempt to destroy, falsify, or conceal them is a grave offense that carries both administrative and criminal liability,” Reyes said.

With this, the commission urged all DPWH officials and employees to cooperate fully and preserve the integrity of all documents and evidence under their custody.

“The ICI remains steadfast in its mandate to uncover the truth behind anomalous flood control projects and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Reyes added.

Asked about the matter, Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon said he would meet with the ICI on Monday and issue a statement afterward.

Seeking help

Meanwhile, the DPWH, in a Facebook post, confirmed that Dizon, through Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, had sought the help of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, respectively, in validating on the ground the ongoing investigation being conducted by the DPWH on anomalous flood control projects.

The request was made by Dizon pursuant to the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to investigate and hold accountable the government personnel involved in alleged anomalies.

“We deem it imperative to immediately conduct thorough validations on the ground to establish the actual status and integrity of these projects. To this end, I respectfully request the assistance of your police officers already stationed on the ground to support the validation process,” the letters of Dizon to Remulla and Teodoro read.

“Given the magnitude of the public funds involved and the serious concerns raised, the cooperation of the DILG and the PNP, and the AFP through the DND, is vital to upholding accountability, restoring the public trust, and safeguarding the interests of our people,” the letter said.