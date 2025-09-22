Filipinos deserve transparency — Catriona Gray

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray joined the growing chorus demanding accountability and transparency from Philippine leaders, penning a message on Facebook as Trillion Peso March rallies continue.

“Pilipinas. Nafefeel nyo ba? We wear no colours — we stand together united for our nation,” Catriona wrote, underscoring unity beyond political divides. She emphasized that law-abiding, tax-paying Filipinos “deserve to know (and see) that our taxes are going towards the betterment of our nation.”

The beauty queen-turned-advocate also warned against performative governance. “We will not be satisfied with theatrics, or empty promises. Tama na acting!! All of our eyes are on our leaders… We demand accountability! We call on our leaders to CLEAN UP THE CORRUPT!”

Her message, captured in a photo by fiancé Khalil Ramos, echoed the sentiments of many Filipinos who have taken to the streets calling for good governance, justice, and systemic reform.

“The ball is in your court… Change takes time. But the time to change is NOW,” she concluded, amplifying the urgency of the public’s demand for reform.