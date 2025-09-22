Ex-state auditor’s plea junked by Sandiganbayan

The Sandiganbayan has denied a 70-year-old former state auditor’s appeal to serve his prison sentence under house arrest, citing his ability to receive medical care from the Bureau of Corrections.

Genelito Balila of the Commission on Audit (CoA) was sentenced to six to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The conviction stems from his alleged role in a rigged bidding process for medicine supplies worth P8 million in 2010.

Balila, a co-accused in the case, was convicted along with former Maripipi Mayor Noel Albelda and eight others.

He had appealed for a house arrest based on “humanitarian considerations,” citing his advanced age and poor health. Court records show Balila suffers from “total blindness,” “diabetes mellitus type 2” and other ailments.

He assured the court that he was not a flight risk and argued that it would be “impossible for him to survive any detention facility” without constant care.

However, the court sided with the prosecution, which argued that the Bureau of Corrections could address Balila’s medical needs. The court also said Balila’s request had “no legal basis,” as house arrest only applies to those sentenced to minor penalties or community service.

“While the court commiserates with the accused’s condition, it has no discretion to allow accused Balila to serve his sentence under ‘home care’ or ‘house arrest,’” the court ruled. “To grant the same would be tantamount to an amendment of sentence.”

Balila is set to serve his sentence in a penal institution, as required by law.