Eldrew aims to match brother’s feat

Karl Eldrew Yulo is looking to match the feat of his older brother, Carlos, when he competes in the 3rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships this November at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.

The younger Yulo said he is targeting to win two gold medals from the floor exercise and vault to somehow match the feat that his brother had accomplished in the Paris Olympics last year.

The 17-year-old Yulo is currently training in Japan under the guidance of Japanese mentor Munehiro Kugimiya, the same coach who helped Carlos win two gold medals in the Paris Olympics last year.

“I will still participate in the six events: Floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar. I have a good chance in the floor and vault and I’ll do my best to handle the high bar,” Yulo said, adding that he is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the biggest and most prestigious gymnastics event for juniors.

“The preparation is okay. Well, at first, it's tiring but my body is already used to it.”

It’s no surprise Yulo picked the floor exercise and vault events as his best chances to emerge successful. After all, those events served as the gold mine when his older brother competed in the Summer Games.

Yulo said Kugimiya and national team coach Reyland Capellan are helping him with his mental toughness as he competes in the prestigious 83-nation tournament.

“Coach Rey says that I just do what I need to do, and that I just need to focus. Coach Mune (Kugimiya) would ask whenever I get tired: ‘What is your goal? What do you want? Why are you here? What do you need to do?’” Yulo said.