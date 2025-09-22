Dy: House inquiry has lost credibility

Newly installed Speaker Bojie Dy wants to end the ongoing House probe into the allegedly fraudulent flood control projects, saying it would be best left to the newly formed independent investigative body amid the public distrust of Congress.

Dy said the House inquiry had lost its credibility, citing the alleged involvement of some members in the corruption being investigated, so continuing with the probe would likely be futile.

“If it were only up to me, everything about the infra comm — all reports and whatever happened in the infra comm — should be submitted to the ICI (Independent Commission for Infrastructure) since most of our fellow citizens don’t buy [what’s happening with its investigation],” the Speaker told reporters in an interview.

“I think it would be better if we just forwarded it to the ICI,” he added.

The infra panel was scheduled to continue its investigation this week, but committee lead chair Bicol Sarp Rep. Terry Ridon said they will first consult with the Speaker on whether to proceed.

“We defer to his current pronouncement directing the submission of reports, transcripts, and documents to the ICI,” Ridon told Daily Tribune.

The House infrastructure committee had launched a parallel probe earlier this month, following the Senate’s initial investigation into similar anomalies. But the congressional inquiry revealed that several lawmakers may have been directly involved in the corruption linked to flood control projects.

At least 19 House members —including former speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co — were named by major contractor Curlee Discaya who, along with his wife Sarah, runs nine construction firms. The Discayas claimed lawmakers allegedly received 10 to 25-percent kickbacks on each flood control project awarded. The accused solons strongly denied the allegations.

Curlee later clarified that he had no direct dealings with Romualdez and Co, suggesting that some lawmakers’ names might have been used by others for leverage.

The gravity of the accusations eroded public confidence in the House investigation, prompting Romualdez to resign last week. Romualdez insisted his resignation should not be seen as an admission of wrongdoing, but rather to allow the ICI to “pursue its mandate freely and fully — without doubt, without interference, and without undue influence.”

Beyond the House, Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada were also implicated in the scams, allegedly receiving up to 30 percent in kickbacks. Both have denied the allegations.

The ICI, formally constituted last week, is tasked with investigating the large-scale corruption in flood control projects over the past decade, spanning previous administrations.