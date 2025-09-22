DTI clarifies lower Trustmark fees for micro, small online sellers

Following criticisms from small online sellers, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) clarified that micro-enterprises will not pay a registration fee for the Trustmark, aside from minimal miscellaneous charges.

In a statement on Monday, the DTI said the Trustmark is free for online businesses classified as micro, or those with total assets of up to P3 million, provided they are registered under the agency.

Small businesses under the “small” category will receive a 50 percent discount in securing Trustmark, a mandatory seal required for all online merchants, e-retailers, and digital platforms under Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 25-12.

“The registration fees are broken down as follows: Micro enterprises with total assets of up to three million pesos have to pay the following to secure a Trustmark: P0 (free)+P100 (web administration fee) plus P30 (documentary stamp), totaling to P130. Small businesses with total assets of more than P3 million to P15 million will be given a 50% discount on their initial registration fee. They will only have to pay the following: P500 (application fee), P100 (web administration fee), P30 (documentary stamp), with a total of P630,” the DTI said.

Meanwhile, medium enterprises with total assets of more than P15 million are required to pay the full fee: P1,000 (application fee), P100 (web administration fee), and P30 (documentary stamp), for a total of P1,130, the DTI explained.

The department also extended the registration period to December 31, 2025, from the original September 30 deadline, to accommodate more businesses.

“All online businesses can apply through the official Trustmark portal at https://trustmark.dti.gov.ph,” the DTI said.

DAO No. 25-12, issued on September 4, requires online businesses to register with the E-Commerce Bureau (ECB), pursuant to Republic Act No. 119607 or the Internet Transactions Act of 2023. The law mandates the DTI to enforce the registration of digital platforms and online merchants with the ECB and exercise regulatory jurisdiction over internet-based commerce.

Covered entities are required to disclose accurate and complete business information, submit necessary permits and licenses, and maintain an accessible and responsive internal redress mechanism for consumer complaints, among other requirements.

From January to August 2025, the DTI received over 13,000 online transaction complaints.