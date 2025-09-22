DSWD vows stronger senior citizens’ welfare programs

Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to transfer the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the agency has vowed better programs and services for the elderly.

Executive Order 96, signed by Marcos on 18 September, places the NCSC under the DSWD’s direct supervision.

The move is intended to improve bureaucratic efficiency, streamline social services, and promote the “overall well-being and protection of the elderly,” the order said.

DSWD Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao welcomed the directive Monday, saying the transfer will allow the DSWD to “support the current initiatives of the NCSC and easily link the senior citizen’s database... to the programs, services and interventions for the concerned sector.”

Under the new order, the DSWD will continue to lead the implementation of the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens program, which provides a monthly stipend to Filipinos aged 60 and older who are frail, ill, or have a disability and lack regular income or family support.

Under Republic Act 11916, the monthly pension was doubled to P1,000 in January 2024 to help seniors cope with rising costs.

The DSWD also manages the Centenarian Program, which honors Filipinos who reach 100 years of age.