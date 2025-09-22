DSWD places disaster offices on high alert as Super Typhoon Nando nears Luzon

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) on Monday directed all its counterparts, the Disaster Response Management Divisions (DRMDs), in Field Offices nationwide to activate and reinforce disaster response protocols as Super Typhoon Nando intensifies while approaching Luzon.

Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said the directive anticipates the possible escalation of tropical cyclone wind signals to Signal No. 5 by Monday, based on forecasts from PAGASA.

“Ito ay pagsisiguro na lahat ng food and non-food items ay nakahanda, ganun din ang mga evacuation centers para sa mga kababayan nating madi-displace ni Nando,” Dumlao, who also serves as DSWD spokesperson, said.

The DSWD leads three clusters under the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC): Food and Non-Food Items (FNI), Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Protection.

“In line with the President’s commitment to ensure that no Filipino family goes hungry during times of disaster, the DSWD assures the public that FNIs are already prepositioned in strategic areas. Families who may need to evacuate should not worry because the government, through the DSWD, is fully prepared to respond to their needs and extend assistance to all those who may be affected. This readiness aims to provide peace of mind to every Filipino family during this critical time,” Dumlao said.

She added that DRMDs are working double time to assess evacuation centers to ensure they are safe, accessible, and fully equipped to accommodate displaced families.

“Our Quick Response Teams (QRTs) are advised to remain on standby as they closely coordinate with local government units (LGUs) and Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRMCs) to facilitate pre-emptive evacuations and ensure well-coordinated disaster response for the protection of vulnerable communities,” Dumlao said.

She stressed that the DSWD remains fully committed to its mandate of protecting lives and ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens amid this potentially catastrophic weather event.