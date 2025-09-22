DILG launches first Pag-asa Expo, brings services to Manila City Jail PDLs

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), in partnership with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and the Manila City Jail Male and Female Dormitory, on Monday launched the first-ever Pag-asa Expo for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

The Pag-asa Expo: Serbisyo at Katarungan Caravan brought essential government services directly to PDLs, including the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, psychosocial counseling, extended Balik Probinsya assistance, as well as legal consultations and aid for more than 200 PDLs set for release.

In his opening remarks, DILG Undersecretary Serafin Barretto Jr. underscored the government’s responsibility to ensure justice and compassionate service for all Filipinos, including those behind bars.

“Kami po ay may tungkulin na kayo ay paglingkuran, sapagkat ‘yan ang aming sinumpaan,” Barretto said. “Hindi lamang tayo nagtitipon para magbigay ng serbisyo kundi para maghatid ng pag-asa, pag-unlad, at pagkilala sa dignidad ng bawat isa sa inyo, mga kapwa nating Pilipino.”

He also noted that many individuals under BJMP custody are awaiting trial or resolution of their cases and are eventually released, highlighting the importance of initiatives like the Pag-asa Expo.

The caravan mobilized several agencies, including the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), along with private partners such as Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.

As part of the activity, 5,000 hygiene kits were distributed to PDLs at the Manila City Jail.

Also present were DILG Assistant Secretary Liavel Badillo-Crisostomo and BJMP NCR Regional Director JCSupt Baby Noel P. Montalvo.

The DILG and its partner agencies committed to expand the Pag-asa Expo to other detention facilities nationwide, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for a whole-of-government approach to bring services closer to vulnerable sectors.