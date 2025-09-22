DILG condemns Sunday ‘agitators’

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Monday that Sunday’s protest actions were “generally peaceful,” but he condemned a small group of people who used the opportunity to incite violence.

Remulla said 99 percent of the protesters were peaceful and that the government fully respects their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

“I respect that, and even the President is indignant at the situation,” he said, referring to the violent actions.

However, Remulla stressed that law enforcement will not tolerate attempts to disrupt public safety. He pointed to incidents in Mendiola where masked individuals threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at police officers, and another group near Ayala Bridge that set a truck on fire.

“There’s a 1 percent that causes trouble. We will not allow the name of this protest to be ruined because of them,” Remulla said. “Everyone has the right to protest, but we cannot allow those who cause trouble.”

He said that while police were pelted with projectiles, they maintained “maximum tolerance.”

Metro Manila police chief Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin said the rioters wore masks “to hide their identity” and avoid accountability. He said the rioters may have been influenced by a rapper who performed at the rally.

Meantime, National Capital Region Police Office spokesperson Maj. Hazel Asilo said 114 rioters were apprehended and face charges of arson, assault on a person in authority, and illegal assembly. Police are investigating whether the rioters were paid or organized by outside actors.

According to police reports, 40 officers and 19 protesters were wounded. The protesters who were hurt are all minors between the ages of 15 and 17. The Department of Social Welfare and Development was notified to ensure proper protocols were followed.

Remulla assured the public that police will continue to respect the right to assembly while taking firm action against those who incite violence.