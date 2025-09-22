Derrick Rose joins ArenaPlus — Elevating sportsbook experience for every Filipino fan

The Space at One Ayala buzzed with excitement as ArenaPlus — the leading sportsbook in the Philippines — officially introduced its newest ambassador, NBA icon Derrick Rose, in a private, invite-only celebration.

Titled “Rose Above the Odds,” the event brought guests down memory lane with classic Filipino street snacks like taho, gulaman, and turon, creating a nostalgic and playful vibe that set the tone for the rest of the day.

ArenaPlus President Jasper Vicencio opened the festivities with an inspiring message, highlighting that true greatness is forged not by avoiding challenges but by rising above them.

"Success is made up of both victories and setbacks. True greatness is the ability to overcome adversity," Vicencio shared.

Veteran international sportscaster Boom Gonzales emceed the event, keeping spirits high as notable ArenaPlus endorsers Scottie Thompson, RJ Abarrientos, Bong Ravena, and Dani Ravena joined in the celebration. The event was also graced by familiar faces in Philippine sports, including Apple David, Aljon Mariano, Laura Lehmann, and Kyt Jimenez, adding to its star-studded atmosphere.

At the core of the event was Derrick Rose, celebrated globally for his resilience and determination — values that strongly resonate with the Filipino spirit. Rose’s story took center stage during a live taping of “Inside the Arena,” a podcast hosted by Filipino sportscaster Anton Roxas, where the NBA star shared personal insights on perseverance and self-belief.

"Confidence comes from knowing who you are... It’s the discipline, the work, the time you put in. Only you and God know that," said Rose.