Derrick Rose joins ArenaPlus — Elevating sportsbook experience for every Filipino fan

The Space at One Ayala buzzed with excitement as ArenaPlus — the leading sportsbook in the Philippines — officially introduced its newest ambassador, NBA icon Derrick Rose, in a private, invite-only celebration.
Titled “Rose Above the Odds,” the event brought guests down memory lane with classic Filipino street snacks like taho, gulaman, and turon, creating a nostalgic and playful vibe that set the tone for the rest of the day.
ArenaPlus President Jasper Vicencio opened the festivities with an inspiring message, highlighting that true greatness is forged not by avoiding challenges but by rising above them.
"Success is made up of both victories and setbacks. True greatness is the ability to overcome adversity," Vicencio shared.
Veteran international sportscaster Boom Gonzales emceed the event, keeping spirits high as notable ArenaPlus endorsers Scottie Thompson, RJ Abarrientos, Bong Ravena, and Dani Ravena joined in the celebration. The event was also graced by familiar faces in Philippine sports, including Apple David, Aljon Mariano, Laura Lehmann, and Kyt Jimenez, adding to its star-studded atmosphere.
At the core of the event was Derrick Rose, celebrated globally for his resilience and determination — values that strongly resonate with the Filipino spirit. Rose’s story took center stage during a live taping of “Inside the Arena,” a podcast hosted by Filipino sportscaster Anton Roxas, where the NBA star shared personal insights on perseverance and self-belief.
"Confidence comes from knowing who you are... It’s the discipline, the work, the time you put in. Only you and God know that," said Rose.
Aligned with ArenaPlus' mission to bring sports closer to Filipino homes, Rose expressed how this partnership gives him a platform to inspire the next generation of athletes and sports fans.
"You want to align yourself with the best, and I think my team did a great job finding the right partner. Together, we’re creating moments like this," Rose explained.
Themes of resilience, discipline, and self-belief echoed throughout the event. Reflecting on his own journey, Rose recalled:
"When I tore my ACL, I didn’t know what would happen. But I knew I wouldn’t quit. I attacked rehab with everything I had, and by staying true to myself, I made it to year 15 in the league."
He added: "Discipline teaches you how to become a man. It requires sacrifice, and those sacrifices shaped who I am today."
The event also featured a lively exhibition match hosted by ArenaPlus, with RJ Abarrientos and Von Pessumal going head-to-head in a fun blindfolded free throw contest, joined by Camille Clarin of Gilas Pilipinas. Basketball impersonators LeBWrong James, Stepping Curry, Pinoy Luka, and Not Jordan Clarkson added comic flair with their exaggerated takes on basketball’s biggest stars.
Attendees were also invited to join in the action with interactive booths — from a glow-in-the-dark free throw contest and basketball pong, to a dunk wall photobooth where fans could pose like pro dunkers. ArenaPlus rewarded top participants with exclusive merchandise, making sure everyone went home with exciting memories.
As the country’s leading sportsbook, ArenaPlus continues to champion responsible gaming and community engagement. The #RoseAboveTheOdds event was more than just a celebration of sports, it was a tribute to Filipino culture, resilience, and the unbreakable passion that unites fans and athletes alike.