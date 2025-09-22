David Archuleta: Finding freedom in ‘Earthly Delights’

For many, David Archuleta will always be remembered as the angelic-voiced teenager who captured hearts on American Idol in 2008. At 17, he was the boy next door, singing about innocent crushes and unspoken feelings.

Today, at 34, Archuleta is still singing about love — but with a new kind of courage, sensuality and authenticity that reflects the man he has become.

His latest extended play, Earthly Delights, follows the singles “Crème Brûlée” and “Can I Call You” and marks his boldest chapter yet.

“I’m in my indulgence mode when it comes to giving into my sensuality — something I was always villainized for before,” Archuleta shared. “There’s something sweet about being naughty. And it’s actually helped me to get in touch with more tender, vulnerable parts of myself.”

The EP includes “Give You the World,” “Lucky,” “Home” and “Dulce Amor,” blending English and Spanish influences, a nod to his heritage and his mother’s love of dance. It is playful and flirtatious, but also deeply personal. As he explains, “So ‘Earthly Delights’ is taking in the pleasures of what I always thought would keep me out of heaven. For the belief I always had of hell and unhappiness I would experience for giving into my ‘carnal nature,’ here’s to a big ‘F you’ to my old fears.”

From idol to advocate

Archuleta’s journey has never been just about the music. Raised in the LDS Church, he spent years struggling with the tension between his faith and his sexuality. In 2021, he came out publicly as queer, later clarifying he identifies as gay and demisexual. By 2023, he decided to step away from the church, choosing authenticity over conformity.

The process was not without heartbreak. He faced rejection from some in his religious community and even family ties were strained. Yet through it all, he found a lifeline in therapy, creative expression and the unwavering support of his mother. “My mom is one of my biggest fans,” he said. “She’s been so happy that I’ve been incorporating Spanish into the songs. It makes her happy to see me dancing more in my shows.”

In February 2026, Archuleta will release a book chronicling this journey — a deeper dive into the wounds of his childhood, the healing process and the joy of finally living freely.

Redefining his music

While earlier songs like “Crush” once reflected feelings he couldn’t fully embrace, performing them now carries a new resonance. “Before, I’d be singing this song where I never let myself feel those feelings,” Archuleta admitted. “Now, finally in my 30s, I get it. I can connect to the song myself rather than just telling someone else’s story. I’ve been able to live it and get comfy in it.”

He likens his newfound creativity to a chicken being freed from a cage: “Now that the walls have been lifted, I can venture out of the box and explore more. Not that I’m a chicken!” he laughed. “But I feel like I’m laying tastier, more nutritious, pasture-raised eggs.”

The humor, the sass and the vulnerability are all part of what Archuleta calls his “lover boy era.” This phase, he says, is about being flirty, playful, grounded and confident — embracing both the pleasures and the pains of life.

Rediscovering acting and a Philippines connection

Archuleta also looks back fondly on the Philippines, where he filmed the 2012 mini-series Nandito Ako alongside Jasmine Curtis and released his first Original Pinoy Music album. “I need a workshop — I’m a little rusty,” he joked when asked about acting again. “I’m not Leo DiCaprio, but yes, I’m open to acting again.”

He will soon return to Manila for the Playback Pop It Up Music Festival, excited to bring Earthly Delights to Filipino fans. “They’ve always been so amazing. I’ve spent so much time there; I have so many friends there now. It will be fun to be back.”

Living authentically

Despite pushback from some who once idolized him as a poster boy for religious values, Archuleta has found peace. “We’re not family or friends. Why still hold me accountable?” he asked, unfazed by critics. For him, authenticity outweighs approval. His mother’s support remains his anchor: “She once told me, ‘If you’re going to hell, then I’m going to hell with you.’”

That love, paired with his growing sense of self, radiates through his new music. “There’s more life to live and more people to meet,” he said, looking forward with optimism.

The light ahead

From his teenage debut on American Idol to his latest transformation, Archuleta’s story has been one of courage, resilience and rediscovery. With Earthly Delights, he is not just sharing songs — he is inviting listeners into his journey of self-acceptance, playfulness and joy.

Archuleta is no longer just the boy with the angelic voice. He is now a man unafraid to embrace every part of himself, stepping fully into the light — and bringing his fans along for the ride.