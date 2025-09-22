Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Rat

Love: If you are hiding your feelings, now is the time to express them; you will be seen as more genuine.

Health: Avoid cold drinks; warm beverages are better, especially on rainy days.

Career: A sudden responsibility will come; use it to show your leadership.

Wealth: A good day to start a savings challenge.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Place a red pouch with coins under the bed to let new luck flow.