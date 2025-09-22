SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (23 September 2025)
Rat

Love: If you are hiding your feelings, now is the time to express them; you will be seen as more genuine.

Health: Avoid cold drinks; warm beverages are better, especially on rainy days.

Career: A sudden responsibility will come; use it to show your leadership.

Wealth: A good day to start a savings challenge.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Place a red pouch with coins under the bed to let new luck flow.

Ox

Love: Your simple way of caring is more appreciated today. Don’t be afraid to show affection.

Health: Take a short walk to feel lighter.

Career: You now have a chance to be noticed by higher positions.

Wealth: A former client or buyer may return.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Place a blue candle in your working area to strengthen focus and cash flow.

Tiger

Love: Don’t scare yourself with the word “commitment.” If you are ready, say it.

Health: A good day for a simple body detox, drink warm water with lemon.

Career: Someone will give you a tip that will help your work.

Wealth: Expect luck in an unexpected gift or repayment.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Listen to your intuition and don’t let Ghost Month emotions affect you.

Rabbit

Love: Clarify your signals, don’t lead someone on if you don’t plan to love.

Health: Avoid overfatigue, rest when needed.

Career: Start with a small goal; it doesn’t have to be grand as long as it’s consistent.

Wealth: A good day for financial journaling or budget planning.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Put yellow rice grains in a coin jar to fill it quickly and increase earnings.

Dragon

Love: An old spark will return, open your heart if 

it is genuine.

Health: Avoid raw food today.

Career: A message will arrive that can change your work direction.

Wealth: Don’t miss discounts; you will save more if you search early.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 3

Advice: Place a silver charm in your bag to maintain freshness in the flow of money.

Snake

Love: There may be a  misunderstanding, don’t let it grow; talk immediately.

Health: Clean your room and altar to let your body and mind breathe better.

Career: A new responsibility is coming, not as a burden but as an opportunity.

Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries, save for an upcoming project.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 7

Advice: Place a gray stone under your desk to ground financial decisions.

Horse

Love: You may revisit an old love, reflect on whether it’s worth returning to.

Health: Avoid sitting too long, stretch every hour.

Career: Good news will come from a friend.

Wealth: Pending payment or refund may be received.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 1

Advice: Place a gold coin on the altar to stimulate the energy of new beginnings.

Goat

Love: Don’t be afraid to open up; someone will listen to you today.

Health: Drink warm water upon waking to cleanse the body.

Career: A new offer will come; don’t decline right away, think about it first.

Wealth: The day favors setting new business goals.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Place white quartz beside the cash box for the purity of income and clean transactions.

Monkey

Love: You may meet someone new online or through a friend, don’t judge too quickly.

Health: Maintain proper sleep for peak performance.

Career: A paused plan can now be continued.

Wealth: You may sell an item that has been stored for a long time.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 8

Advice: Place an orange crystal on the right side of your desk to boost courage in business.

Rooster

Love: It is better to distance yourself if your partner does not show respect.

Health: Meditate for at least 5 minutes to clear emotions.

Career: Someone wants to collaborate, open your doors to new partnerships.

Wealth: Sudden income may help bridge your monthly budget.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Place purple incense or essential oil in your room for creativity and inspiration.

Dog

Love: If you are unsure, it is better to be honest than to make promises.

Health: Keep your room fresh and bright, and change curtains if needed.

Career: You will receive a message about a new client.

Wealth: Luck will come from a small side job or referral.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a green charm on your phone case to keep luck in digital dealings.

Pig

Love: There may be a reconnection, but you must set the boundaries.

Health: Avoid cold floors as they may cause joint pains.

Career: A good day to start new skill training or an online class.

Wealth: A savings idea is worth trying, a small start with a big impact.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 5

Advice: Place a pink charm in your bag for luck in relationships and financial harmony.

