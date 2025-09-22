Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Rat
Love: If you are hiding your feelings, now is the time to express them; you will be seen as more genuine.
Health: Avoid cold drinks; warm beverages are better, especially on rainy days.
Career: A sudden responsibility will come; use it to show your leadership.
Wealth: A good day to start a savings challenge.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Place a red pouch with coins under the bed to let new luck flow.
Ox
Love: Your simple way of caring is more appreciated today. Don’t be afraid to show affection.
Health: Take a short walk to feel lighter.
Career: You now have a chance to be noticed by higher positions.
Wealth: A former client or buyer may return.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 4
Advice: Place a blue candle in your working area to strengthen focus and cash flow.
Tiger
Love: Don’t scare yourself with the word “commitment.” If you are ready, say it.
Health: A good day for a simple body detox, drink warm water with lemon.
Career: Someone will give you a tip that will help your work.
Wealth: Expect luck in an unexpected gift or repayment.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Listen to your intuition and don’t let Ghost Month emotions affect you.
Rabbit
Love: Clarify your signals, don’t lead someone on if you don’t plan to love.
Health: Avoid overfatigue, rest when needed.
Career: Start with a small goal; it doesn’t have to be grand as long as it’s consistent.
Wealth: A good day for financial journaling or budget planning.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Put yellow rice grains in a coin jar to fill it quickly and increase earnings.
Dragon
Love: An old spark will return, open your heart if
it is genuine.
Health: Avoid raw food today.
Career: A message will arrive that can change your work direction.
Wealth: Don’t miss discounts; you will save more if you search early.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 3
Advice: Place a silver charm in your bag to maintain freshness in the flow of money.
Snake
Love: There may be a misunderstanding, don’t let it grow; talk immediately.
Health: Clean your room and altar to let your body and mind breathe better.
Career: A new responsibility is coming, not as a burden but as an opportunity.
Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries, save for an upcoming project.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 7
Advice: Place a gray stone under your desk to ground financial decisions.
Horse
Love: You may revisit an old love, reflect on whether it’s worth returning to.
Health: Avoid sitting too long, stretch every hour.
Career: Good news will come from a friend.
Wealth: Pending payment or refund may be received.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 1
Advice: Place a gold coin on the altar to stimulate the energy of new beginnings.
Goat
Love: Don’t be afraid to open up; someone will listen to you today.
Health: Drink warm water upon waking to cleanse the body.
Career: A new offer will come; don’t decline right away, think about it first.
Wealth: The day favors setting new business goals.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Place white quartz beside the cash box for the purity of income and clean transactions.
Monkey
Love: You may meet someone new online or through a friend, don’t judge too quickly.
Health: Maintain proper sleep for peak performance.
Career: A paused plan can now be continued.
Wealth: You may sell an item that has been stored for a long time.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 8
Advice: Place an orange crystal on the right side of your desk to boost courage in business.
Rooster
Love: It is better to distance yourself if your partner does not show respect.
Health: Meditate for at least 5 minutes to clear emotions.
Career: Someone wants to collaborate, open your doors to new partnerships.
Wealth: Sudden income may help bridge your monthly budget.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Place purple incense or essential oil in your room for creativity and inspiration.
Dog
Love: If you are unsure, it is better to be honest than to make promises.
Health: Keep your room fresh and bright, and change curtains if needed.
Career: You will receive a message about a new client.
Wealth: Luck will come from a small side job or referral.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a green charm on your phone case to keep luck in digital dealings.
Pig
Love: There may be a reconnection, but you must set the boundaries.
Health: Avoid cold floors as they may cause joint pains.
Career: A good day to start new skill training or an online class.
Wealth: A savings idea is worth trying, a small start with a big impact.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: Place a pink charm in your bag for luck in relationships and financial harmony.