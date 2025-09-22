Coon cardio

When hospitals can’t handle a medical emergency, there’s an unusual go-to option to save a patient’s life.

Casey Daniel of Lubbock, Texas, USA searched for treatment options on Google when her 6-year-old son, Witten, was paralyzed and could not breathe after doctors diagnosed him with the flu in April, KCBD reports.

As tests found a cluster of blood vessels leaking inside Witten’s brainstem, and he was having seizures and strokes while in his hospital bed, Daniel stumbled on an article by Dr. Jacques Morcos, a neurosurgeon at UTHealth Houston and specialist on cavernomas, according to KCBD.

Daniel contacted Morcos, who advised the immediate transfer of her son to Houston. He and Dr. Manish Shah operated on Witten for four hours

The delicate surgery was a life-saver as within hours Witten woke up, resumed breathing on his own, and was talking again, New York Post (NYP) reports.

Six weeks later, Witten celebrated his seventh birthday at home, according to NYP.

In another medical rescue, a registered nurse in Letcher County, Kentucky, responded to an apparent drowning victim inside a dumpster at the parking lot of the Letcher County Health Department in Whitesburg.

Nurse Misty Combs, 21, reached for the unconscious baby raccoon, which was soaked in water and fermented peaches, using a shovel. She then started doing CPR on it, ABC 6 reports.

A video taken by her co-worker shows Combs doing compressions on the animal’s chest and flipping it on its side to slap its back, according to ABC 6.

The raccoon suddenly began breathing and Fish and Wildlife workers took it to the local veterinarian who administered fluids and got it sobered up, ABC 6 reports.

“Our health department is right beside Kentucky Mist Moonshine, a distillery, and they had put some fermented peaches in their dumpster, and I guess the baby raccoons had gotten in the dumpster and they were stuck,” ABC 6 quoted Combs as saying.

Eventually, the raccoon was returned to the health department’s parking lot and Combs released it back into the wild, according to the report.