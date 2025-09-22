CEU marks another global milestone

Centro Escolar University (CEU) has been ranked among the top 300 universities in the world for innovation, according to the 2025 World University Rankings for Innovation, or WURI.

The university secured the 259th spot out of 1,253 institutions worldwide, placing it among the top 400 for its creative solutions and leadership in education. This marks the second consecutive year CEU has been included in the rankings, moving up from 268th place in 2024.

WURI's global evaluation system assesses universities based on their real-world contributions to society, using 16 categories that measure both innovation targets and the methods used to achieve them.

CEU also received high rankings in several key WURI categories, including No. 10 in Empowerment-Based Management, No. 42 in Student Mobility and Openness, and No. 44 in Visionary Leadership. In 2024, the university ranked No. 23 in Industrial Application, No. 27 in Support for Global Resilience, and No. 36 in Leadership.

The university attributed its success to a culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and a shared mission to address societal needs.

According to the university, the Office of the Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs led the effort, with support from the university administration and the Office of Research, Innovation, and Institutional Development.

CEU said the achievement reflects the synergy between the administration's vision and the dedication of its academic leaders and stressed that the WURI-recognized programs are part of a "sustained journey of excellence and societal impact."