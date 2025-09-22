Cavite Coop prepares to enter Barako coffee market

An agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organization (ARBO) is optimistic about the future of its barako coffee enterprise after 44 members completed an intensive entrepreneurial course under the Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR) Farm Business School (FBS) program in Barangay Tua, Magallanes, Cavite.

DAR Cavite Provincial Agrarian Program Officer James Arthur Dubongco said that from its modest start-up capital of ₱22,000 in 2022 with 22 original members, the Barangay Tua Farmers’ Agriculture Cooperative (Batufa-Coop) has since grown to 73 members, with assets now worth ₱4.7 million as of June 30, 2025—an impressive feat achieved in just two and a half years.

Coop member Marites Salamatin said that the 17-day training strengthened cooperation, patience, and confidence among members—key factors in Batufa-Coop’s recognition as Cavite’s most promising cooperative last year.

“I could feel the cooperation and patience of every member. Everybody gave their all in the willingness to learn how to run a business enterprise. We truly enjoyed each session and cherished the lessons learned,” Salamatin said in Filipino.

Treasurer Vivencio Vicedo said the training has prepared them to compete with more established barako coffee businesses.

The three-month program was conducted under the supervision of DAR, in partnership with the Departments of Agriculture and Science and Technology, and the municipal government of Magallanes.

“With strong support from national and local government agencies, the sky’s the limit for our cooperative. Magallanes is on its way to becoming Cavite’s barako coffee capital,” Vicedo said.

Dubongco, on the other hand, urged the cooperative to sustain its momentum.

“Let’s continue to persevere and work together so we can achieve the prosperity we have long been dreaming of,” Dubongco said.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III relayed his congratulations to the new graduates for seizing the opportunity to learn modern business strategies, including benchmarking, market survey, product testing, and best farming practices.

“This is the dawn of a new era for you, Batufa-Coop, as you move from being mere producers of raw barako coffee to becoming new players in the industry,” Estrella said.

Magallanes Mayor Janessa M. de Ramayo also commended the graduates, saying:

“Your confidence shows your readiness to explore new challenges to raise your standards of living.”