Brown sets sights on SEA Games stint

Robyn Brown couldn’t wait to compete in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games after gaining solid experience in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo recently.

The 31-year-old Brown said going up against an elite field composed of seasoned hurdlers and Olympians is a golden experience that she will use in clinching her first ever SEA Games gold medal in the women’s 400-meter hurdles event.

In the world event, Brown, a gold medalist in the Asian Athletics Championships, finished ninth with 57.03 seconds to miss a spot in the semifinals of the hurdles event.

World No. 1 Femke Bol of the Netherlands topped Brown’s group with an impressive 53.75 seconds while Ayomide Folorunso of Italy (54.67 seconds), Naomi Van den Broeck of Belgium (54.70 seconds) and Asian record holder Kemi Adekoya of Bahrain (55.15 seconds) grabbed the three places to advance to the next round.