Benguet halts mining ops due to 'Nando'

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — To ensure the safety of the people, the provincial government, through Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas, has temporarily suspended small-scale mining, quarrying, and other related activities from September 22, 2025, until the weather improves.

Diclas, in his executive order, also temporarily suspended tourism and tourism-related activities. The governor issued the order as Super Typhoon "Nando" batters extreme Northern Luzon and brings heavy rains to much of the island and the rest of the country.

The governor stated that the rains brought by the strong typhoon, along with the southwest monsoon, could further increase the risk of landslides, river swelling, and other hazards that threaten lives and property. The temporary ban is effective from September 22 until further notice.

Benguet province is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as of 11:00 a.m. on September 21, 2025.