‘Artista ng Bayan ngayon lumalaban’: Stars hit streets for nationwide protest

It is history written — 21 September marked another chapter when our favorite celebrities traded red carpets and TV screens for banners and megaphones.

Instead of dressing up for a show, they were seen front and center at two of the metro’s largest protests: “Baha sa Luneta” at Rizal Park (Luneta) in Manila and the “Trillion Peso March” at the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City. The rallies were held in response to the flood control scandal, which had enraged many people.

This time, celebrities did more than just post; they marched, shouted and joined the crowd. Genuinely living up to the line: “Artista ng Bayan ngayon lumalaban.”

‘Unkabogable’ voice

One of the most vocal at the protest was blockbuster icon Vice Ganda, who urged Filipinos to stand their ground, declaring that the time for fearing the government is over.

“Tapos na ang panahon na natatakot tayo sa gobyerno. Takutin natin ang gobyerno dahil ang kapangyarihan nasa sa atin, wala sa kanila. Nakatingin kami sa inyo, ipakulong lahat, lahat ipakulong. Bawiin ang mga ari-arian. Pati atay, i-donate. Ibigay ang atay. Pati mata, i-donate. Walang ititira kasi nga, hindi tayo pwedeng maawa (The time when we were afraid of the government is over. Let’s scare the government because the power is with us, not them. We are watching you, imprison everyone. Take back the assets. Donate even the liver. Donate even the eyes. There should be nothing left),” Vice said.