‘Artista ng Bayan ngayon lumalaban’: Stars hit streets for nationwide protest

It is history written — 21 September marked another chapter when our favorite celebrities traded red carpets and TV screens for banners and megaphones.
Instead of dressing up for a show, they were seen front and center at two of the metro’s largest protests: “Baha sa Luneta” at Rizal Park (Luneta) in Manila and the “Trillion Peso March” at the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City. The rallies were held in response to the flood control scandal, which had enraged many people.
This time, celebrities did more than just post; they marched, shouted and joined the crowd. Genuinely living up to the line: “Artista ng Bayan ngayon lumalaban.”
‘Unkabogable’ voice
One of the most vocal at the protest was blockbuster icon Vice Ganda, who urged Filipinos to stand their ground, declaring that the time for fearing the government is over.
“Tapos na ang panahon na natatakot tayo sa gobyerno. Takutin natin ang gobyerno dahil ang kapangyarihan nasa sa atin, wala sa kanila. Nakatingin kami sa inyo, ipakulong lahat, lahat ipakulong. Bawiin ang mga ari-arian. Pati atay, i-donate. Ibigay ang atay. Pati mata, i-donate. Walang ititira kasi nga, hindi tayo pwedeng maawa (The time when we were afraid of the government is over. Let’s scare the government because the power is with us, not them. We are watching you, imprison everyone. Take back the assets. Donate even the liver. Donate even the eyes. There should be nothing left),” Vice said.
The comedian-host also took a moment to thank fellow artists and Filipinos who showed solidarity and joined the historic gathering.
“Sa ngalan ng lahat ng mga kapwa ko artista na nasa entablado ngayon, pati na rin ‘yung mga artista na nasa baba at nasa iba’t ibang lugar na nakikisama sa amin, binabati po namin kayong lahat. Mabuhay kayo, mga kapwa namin Pilipinong nanakawan ng gobyerno. Mabuhay kayo. ‘Yan ang pagbati natin sa isa’t isa (On behalf of all my fellow artists on stage today, as well as the artists below and in various places who are joining us, we congratulate you all. Long live, our fellow Filipinos who were robbed by the government. Long live. That is our greeting to each other),” Vice added.
Elijah Canlas fires up the crowd
Actor Elijah Canlas pulled no punches when he grabbed the mic at the EDSA People Power Monument. Calling out corrupt officials and “nepo babies,” he said taxes Filipinos work so hard for end up in casinos, mansions and luxury lifestyles.
“Samantalang ang karaniwang Pinoy, anong nangyayari? Naiiwang nagdurusa sa baha, at kawalan ng hanapbuhay. Papayag ba tayo doon (Meanwhile, what is happening to the average Filipino? They are left suffering from floods, and unemployment. Will we allow that)?” he yelled — the crowd clapping back with a thunderous “Hindi (No)!”
Maris Racal claps back at Congress
Over at Luneta, Maris Racal aimed straight at politicians who failed to deliver on their promises.
“Sana iparamdam n’yo sa amin ang mga promises n’yo nu’ng tumatakbo kayo. Sa tuwing bumibili kayo ng mga bagong mansyon, sana maiisip ‘nyo kami (I hope you make us feel the promises you made when you were running. Every time you buy new mansions, I hope you think of us),” she said, voice booming through a megaphone.
The actress also carried a sign that summed up the day’s mood: “Lahat ng korap, dapat managot (All that’s corrupt should be answerable)!”
Andrea Brillantes takes it to TikTok
Of course, Gen Z queen Andrea Brillantes was there, too — rallying at Luneta and sharing the experience online. In her IG post holding the same sign as Racal, she wrote:
“Hindi madali, pero importante. Nandito tayo. Walang makakalimot! At sana, ‘wag lang po hanggang social media (It’s not easy, but it’s important. We’re here. No one will forget! And hopefully, not only on social media).”
More stars join the fight
Celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos showed up hand-in-hand at the rally. At the same time, content creator Mika Salamanca went minimalist with her placard: a blank sheet with the tiny but heavy text “Wala. Ninakaw Nila (Nothing. They also stole).”
Meanwhile, Donny Pangilinan shook IG with a photo of him holding a placard that read: “IBALIK NIYO ANG PERA NG TAUMBAYAN.”
His caption hit even harder: “The shift has begun. The Filipinos are awake. The fight isn’t over, but one day it will be worth it. Tama na. Ikulong na ang mga magnanakaw. Ibalik ang pera ng taumbayan.”
Star-studded protest lineup
The rallies were basically a who’s who of local showbiz and music: Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Darren Espanto, Cristine Reyes, Jackie Gonzaga, Ion Perez, Angel Aquino, Pura Luka Vega, Tessie Tomas, Jodi Sta. Maria, Christian Antolin, Marjorie Barretto, Leon Barretto, Anthony Pangilinan, Gardo Versoza, Alex Medina, Iza Calzado, Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, Paolo Benjamin, Miguel Benjamin, Agnes Reoma, Pat Lasaten, Rhian Ramos, Raheel Bhyria, David Licauco, Julia Barretto, and more.
Other stars like Dingdong Dantes, Kim Atienza, Benjamin Alves, Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles voiced out their dissent differently, joining a run against corruption in Ayala, Makati — all clad in black shirts with bold anti-corruption slogans.