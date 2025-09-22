Anti-corruption group vows sustained efforts

Chants once common in the streets of Metro Manila decades ago echoed again Sunday as thousands of protesters marched to mark the anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Participants, including students, priests, nuns and activists, rallied at Luneta Park and the EDSA Shrine. Protesters, some carrying Philippine flags and black banners, expressed their anger over corruption and political dynasties.

A delegation from state universities chanted “Iskolar ng Bayan ngayon ay Lumalaban.”

“The atmosphere was lively, but the people’s anger was palpable,” said Dr. David San Juan, a convenor of the Taumbayan Ayaw sa Magnanakaw at Abusado Network Alliance, or TAMA NA. “There were strong calls to end this system, and those involved must be jailed and charged immediately.”

The alliance said the protest was the beginning of a broader campaign against corruption. San Juan said participants acknowledged the need for sustained, long-term measures beyond rallies.

“Definitely, there will be follow-ups,” he said. “It may not be in the same form, but people now realize that something long-term must be done.”

The group plans to write to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, along with the Senate and House leadership, to formally request that all executive officials release their Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, or SALNs, and sign bank secrecy waivers.

San Juan said the group is also urging voters to reject candidates from political dynasties in the next elections and to push for a “people’s initiative” to compel Congress to pass an anti-dynasty law.

“Our demand is clear: make the Anti-Dynasty Law a priority bill,” he said. “We also want a people’s initiative that will compel Congress to pass this law. Each district should mobilize signature campaigns.”

San Juan said that politicians have deliberately made it difficult for the public to access their wealth disclosures.

“Here in our country, politicians are overly secretive,” he said. “They make it hard because they know that once SALNs are released, the public will discover something.”