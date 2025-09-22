Andi Eigenmann: 'Siargao needs to be protected'

Andie Eigenmann laments the surfing capital's rapid tourism development, saying that gone are the days when people came to Siargao to simply enjoy.

"Gone are the days when people came to Siargao simply to enjoy the island for what it truly is! To surf, to connect with the locals, to celebrate without needing to post every moment," she wrote on Instagram.

Back then, Andie recalls, being in Siargao meant being part of a community and respecting the rhythm of nature.

"Now we see others coming in for the estettiq999, for the siargao is my home bruhhh. Those who are completely missing the point!!"

Some even go as far as backhoe-ing beachfronts for their luxury villas, touching what has not been touched for a reason, Andie adds.

"What they don't realize is that when you disrupt nature, it will never be the same again. (Or do they realize this and simply just. Dont. Give. A d*mn?)"

While she doesn't like to chime to issues on social media, Andie decided to speak up as the island needs to be protected.

"For the locals who are its TRUE stewards, for the surf that made it special, and for the generations to come," she said.