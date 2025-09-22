ALLHC expands Cavite, Batangas Technoparks

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), the country’s leading developer and operator of industrial parks and logistics facilities, is expanding its footprint in Southern Luzon with the launch of new phases in Cavite Technopark and Batangas Technopark.

These expansions create more opportunities for locators while reinforcing ALLHC’s role in driving economic growth through accessible, sustainable and future-ready industrial estates.

“These expansions represent ALLHC’s commitment to support economic progress across the region,” said Robert S. Lao, president and CEO of ALLHC. “By opening new phases in Cavite and Batangas Technoparks, we are creating more opportunities for enterprises to set up operations, generate employment, and contribute to local and national growth.”

Cavite Technopark

Located in Naic, Cavite, Cavite Technopark now introduces Phase 2B, covering 20.2 hectares and offering 14 non-PEZA industrial lots. Land development works are targeted for completion by Q4 2026.

Launched in 2015 with an initial 118 hectares, Cavite Technopark now spans 183.6 hectares, designed for light and medium, non-polluting industries from both local and international markets.

It is already home to two ALogis warehouse complexes and a build-to-suit facility for a retailer.

While Phase 1 is PEZA-registered, Phases 2A, 2B and 3 operate as non-PEZA zones.

To streamline trade, on-site PEZA and Bureau of Customs offices provide vital support for locators’ import and export needs.

Sustainability measures are embedded into the development, including the use of native trees and detention ponds that strengthen resilience against environmental stress.

“We continue to see strong demand from both local and international locators looking for accessible and sustainable industrial spaces,” said Patrick C. Avila, COO of ALLHC. “The new phase of Cavite Technopark allows us to meet this demand, offering companies an ideal location with excellent connectivity and support services.”

Strategically positioned along Governor’s Drive, Cavite Technopark is just 10 minutes from the Cavite Gateway Terminal and will be further enhanced by infrastructure projects such as the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, CAVITEX extension, and Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway.