All-out war looms

Defending champion Mapua University will not be taking anyone lightly despite being tagged as the favorite in Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament that starts on 1 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Cardinals head coach Randy Alcantara said with the rest of the field has gotten stronger so they can’t afford to relax as anybody can knock the crown off their heads.

Mapua will start its campaign against Lyceum of the Philippines University in the opening-day salvo whileCollege of Saint Benilde takes on San Beda University in the other match.

“For me, every team got stronger during the offseason. They did a good job during the preseason tournaments,” Alcantara said.

“All of them improved during the offseason.”

Teams have tweaked their rosters in their quest for title.

Saint Benilde will parade an intact core led by reigning Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag, while also having the likes of veterans Shawn Umali, SJ Moore and Raffy Celis.

Letran College will finally have Jonathan Manalili after sitting out Season 100 due to an undisclosed injury aside from veterans Mark Omega and Art Roque.

San Beda University will still have big men Yukien Andrada and Jomel Puno with Filipino-American high-flyer Janti Miller finally suiting up.

Mapua prepared for the offseason by competing in the FISU World University Games in Germany last July, where it finished 14th out of 16 teams.

Cardinals team captain Clint Escamis said they welcome the pressure of defending the title.

After all, they will have Letran standouts Basti Reyes and Daniel Padilla in their ranks despite the departure of Lawrence Mangubat and Season 100 Rookie of the Year Chris Hubilla.

“There will always be pressure. We know some of the guys left but that’s in the past,” Escamis said.

“We’re already used to it by now. There are other players who are willing to step up.”