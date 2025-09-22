104 female goats delivered to boost Pampanga livestock

Some 104 female goats were given to 30 Farmers’ Cooperative Associations (FCAs) by the Provincial Government to boost the number of livestock in Pampanga.

According to the Provincial Government, these 104 female goats are between eight to 10 months old that are crossbreed between Anglo Nubian and Boer species.

Both Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda atlnd Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda aimed to create an alternative livelihood for farmers during times of calamities.

According to Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Jasmin Manlutac, the goat-raising industry is a great alternative livelihood, citing that it is low in maintenance, able to reproduce two to four offsprings every five months, and can be sold for P10,000 to P12,000 per goat once fully mature.

Aside from this, the Provincial Government has already given out 104 goats to other farmers last week.