Writers bring free books to protesters at Luneta march

As Filipino novelist, poet, and literary critic Edel Garcellano once said: “The task is heroic.”

On Sunday, 21 September, amid the sea of placards and protest chants, Filipino writers and small presses offered free books and ebooks to those who marched in the streets.

Billy Ibarra of Gadgad Press said that as a publisher, they all agreed to give out books and zines to attendees of the Luneta protest.

"May iba't ibang inisyatibang sinimulan ang iba pang mga grupong sasama sa September 21 rally sa Luneta, katulad ng pamimigay ng libreng pagkain, tubig, tulong-medikal, atbp. Sa kaso namin, panitikan ang kaya naming ibigay (Other groups that joined the rally in Luneta have started various initiatives such as distributing free food, water, or medical assistance. In our case, what we can give is literature)," Ibarra told Daily Tribune.

"Paraan din ito upang ilapit ang pagbabasa sa mamamayan, lalong-lalo na sa maraming hindi uaniwang bumili ng aklat dahil sa hirap ng buhay, lalong-lalo na sa panahong ito na mataas ang presyo ng pangunahing pangangailangan (This is also a way to bring reading closer to the people, especially to many who would not prioritize buying books due to the hardships of life, especially in this time when the prices of basic necessities are high)," he added.

Although Gadgad Press was only able to give a limited number of books and zines, Ibarra said he hopes their gesture will reach many people.

Meanwhile, Packing Sheets, a book-related event organizer based in Cavite co-founded by Maryann Campo and Keith Ruiz, also announced a free ebook and digital book journal giveaway to attendees of the "Baha sa Luneta" march.

According to Ruiz, it is their way of encouraging people to read more books.

"That is our strength and that is what we can provide as a bookish page," he added.

Other writers who also volunteered to give away free digital copies of their zines and books include Palanca-winning author Norman Wilwayco, novelist and poet Edgar Samar, Malalambot na Nilalang author PJ Morante, and the literature movement Bente-Bente Zine.