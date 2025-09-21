WALANG PASOK: Class Suspensions for 22 September

Memorandum Circular No. 97 from Malacañang suspends work in government offices and classes at all levels on Monday, 22 September 2025 in the following areas due to Super Typhoon Nando and the Southwest Monsoon: Metro Manila, Abra, Antique, Apayao, Bataan, Batanes, Batangas, Benguet, Bulacan, Cagayan, Cavite, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Kalinga, La Union, Laguna, Mountain Province, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Palawan, Romblon, Rizal, Tarlac, and Zambales.

Agencies providing basic, vital, and health services must remain operational; private companies may suspend work at their discretion. LGUs in other regions may impose localized suspensions per relevant rules.