Vice Ganda challenges President Marcos at #TrillionPesoMarch

In a fiery address during today’s #TrillionPesoMarch, comedian and TV host Vice Ganda turned the spotlight on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., demanding firm action against corruption.

“Hinahamon ka namin, Pangulong Bongbong Marcos,” Vice declared. “Kung gusto mong magkaroon ng magandang legasiya ang pangalan mo, ipakulong mo lahat ng magnanakaw.”

The Unkabogable Star reminded the President that public officials are accountable to the people, not the other way around.

“Nakatingin kami sa’yo Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at inaasahan ka namin, hindi dahil sa idol ka namin, kundi dahil siniswelduhan ka namin at inaasahan namin na tutuparin mo ang inuutos naming mga employer mo. Kami ang nagpapasahod sa inyo.”

Vice Ganda’s words drew loud cheers from the crowd, underscoring the growing public clamor for justice, accountability, and meaningful change in government.